Global News Morning Montreal
March 4 2021 8:29am
03:55

5th edition of Gala Dynastie goes virtual

Gala Dynastie recognizes personalities who advocate for the rights, freedom and empowerment of Black communities. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to one of this year’s nominees.

