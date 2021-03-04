Global News Morning Montreal March 4 2021 8:29am 03:55 5th edition of Gala Dynastie goes virtual Gala Dynastie recognizes personalities who advocate for the rights, freedom and empowerment of Black communities. Global’s Kim Sullivan speaks to one of this year’s nominees. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7676413/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7676413/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?