Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 3 2021 8:48pm
01:51

Surrey council votes to give itself a raise in closed-door meeting

Controversy in Surrey after the mayor and city council voted themselves a raise in a meeting that was closed to the public. Jordan Armstrong reports.

