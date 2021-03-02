Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 2 2021 9:22pm
01:51

B.C. extends state of emergency through to March 16

Keith Baldrey on predictions that everyone who wants a vaccine in B.C. should have one by mid-July, or even earlier depending on any additional vaccines.

