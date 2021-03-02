Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 2 2021 9:13pm 01:51 Edmonton road crews ‘very proactive with potholes’ so far this year So far this year, City of Edmonton road crews have filled more than twice the number of potholes than they did by this time in 2020. Sarah Komadina has more. Edmonton road crews ‘very proactive with potholes’ so far this year <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7673555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7673555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?