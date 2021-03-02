Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
March 2 2021 8:19am
04:35

Quebec’s first bachelors program for the hospitality industry

L’Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) launches Quebec’s first specialized bachelor degree in hospitality. Global’s Kim Sullivan has the details.

