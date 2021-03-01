Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
March 1 2021 10:29am
05:03

Doctor weighs in on AstraZeneca vaccine approval

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers the latest coronavirus questions and how will the latest approval by Health Canada affect the vaccine rollout plan.

