Global News Morning BC
February 28 2021 3:06pm
05:03

Ask an Expert: tax scams

It’s tax season which means a lot of scams are doing the rounds. Karla Laird, from Better Business Bureau, explains how to avoid becoming a victim of a tax scam.

