Global News at 6 Halifax
February 27 2021 4:57pm
00:35

St. FX student says new Indigenous Student Centre makes her feel at home

Jeneva Dennis of Potlotek First Nation says moving to Antigonish alone as a single mother wasn’t easy but she found support in the Indigenous Student Centre.

