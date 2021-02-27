Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
February 27 2021 2:13pm
07:00

Additional Surrey schools report variant virus exposures

Individuals at three more Surrey schools have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern. Deputy Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Réka Gustafson, provides an update on the situation.

Advertisement

Video Home