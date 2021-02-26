Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 26 2021 6:11pm
02:33

Canada approves Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine received authorization from Health Canada, bolstering the country’s vaccine arsenal. Shallima Maharaj explains why it’s a game-changer.

