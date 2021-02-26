Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 26 2021 1:52pm
04:52

Traffic anchor Kaitlyn Herbst signs off from Global BC

Traffic anchor Kaitlyn Herbst signed off from Global News Morning for the last time today. Here’s a look back at some of our favourite on-air moments with Kaitlyn.

