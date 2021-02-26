Coronavirus: Nova Scotia premier announces new restrictions, says virus ‘making a comeback’

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin on Friday announced new restrictions for the Halifax Regional Municipality and other parts of the province, saying effective Saturday restaurants and licenced establishments in the affected areas will close one hour earlier. He said it is not permanent but at least for the next month, and is a result of COVID-19 “making a comeback.” There will also be new measures for long-term care homes and people should avoid non-essential travel in the province. There were 10 new cases reported Friday.