Firefighters say they were ‘terrorized’ by RCMP during search for N.S. gunman
Two volunteer firefighters with the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade, chief Greg Muise and deputy chief Darrell Currie, say they were terrorized by the RCMP during the search for the Nova Scotia gunman when two officers started shooting at the fire hall while they were inside. The RCMP has refused to answer questions about the incident due to an ongoing investigation. The force did pay for damage to the building and property.