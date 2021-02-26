Economy February 26 2021 9:52am 02:40 Market and Business Report Feb. 26 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault reminds us that RRSP’s are due on Monday, and lets us know what advantages we gain by buying in before the cutoff. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7664687/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7664687/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?