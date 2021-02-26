Menu

Business
February 26 2021 7:41am
05:53

Love Your Local: Sparkles n’ Stardust Studio

We check in with the owner of Sparkles n’ Sawdust Studio, an art, crafts and lifestyle studio on Argyle street in the heart of Downtown Halifax.

