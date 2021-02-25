Menu

Canada
February 25 2021 6:37pm
01:52

Alberta budget 2021 includes $1.25B COVID-19 contingency provision

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews announces a COVID-19 contingency provision of $1.25-billion as part of the province’s 2021 budget speech.

