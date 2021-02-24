Menu

Canada
February 24 2021 5:58pm
02:32

Alberta to offer COVID-19 vaccines at community pharmacies in March

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces the government will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at certain pharmacies in the province starting in March.

