Global News Morning BC February 24 2021 11:32am 03:16 Young author hopes to inspire others to stand up for themselves Eleven year old Shreya Gupta talks about her book ‘Flamingo Feet’ and the power of positive words in battling bullying. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659954/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659954/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?