Global News Morning Montreal
February 24 2021 9:12am
04:22

COVID-19 update

Does the start of a massive vaccination campaign mean we’re out of the woods? Global’s Laura Casella gets a COVID-19 update from medical expert Dr. Mitch Shulman.

