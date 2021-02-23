Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 23 2021 9:42pm
01:58

Richmond company goes to Mars

Global’s Ted Chernecki talked to the Richmond company whose cameras gave us those spectacular pictures of the Mars Perseverance rover landing on the red planet.

