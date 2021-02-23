Saskatchewan premier responds to NDP’s critique of releasing province’s budget on Humboldt bus crash anniversary
When asked about the matter, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Tuesday responded to the NDP’s critique of releasing the province’s next budget on the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, which occurred on April 6, 2018. “I know for certain that our minister of finance, when she delivers the budget this spring, will also be honouring those families, all of those impacted,” he said.