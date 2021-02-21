Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 21 2021 9:43pm
01:37

Gibbles the goat provides inspiration

A very special animal at Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary in Langley is inspiring others after overcoming incredible odds. Coleen Christie has the story.

