Global News Morning Edmonton
February 20 2021 3:10pm
04:49

First Black female EPS officer shares her story

Brenda Frederick ventured into the culture of policing in Edmonton back in 1981. She explains what it was like to be the first Black female police officer to join the force and how it’s changed.

