Ashiru Awoyemi
February 19 2021 6:18pm
02:11

Co-workers blame PSW’s drowning on dangerous work conditions

Fellow staff at East Gwillimbury’s New Leaf Group home say Ashiru Awoyemi does because he was given an assignment that reached the facility’s safety protocols. Mark Carcasole reports.

