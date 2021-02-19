Ashiru Awoyemi February 19 2021 6:18pm 02:11 Co-workers blame PSW’s drowning on dangerous work conditions Fellow staff at East Gwillimbury’s New Leaf Group home say Ashiru Awoyemi does because he was given an assignment that reached the facility’s safety protocols. Mark Carcasole reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652122/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652122/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?