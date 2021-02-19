Menu

Canada
February 19 2021 5:45pm
02:04

Quebec childhood friends tackle lack of diversity among toys

Two Quebec fathers are taking on the lack of diversity in children’s toys head on. They’ve launched a line of playthings which they say goes beyond skin colour. Phil Carpenter reports.

