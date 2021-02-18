Menu

February 18 2021 7:02pm
Alberta identifies 415 COVID-19 cases Thurdays, 7 more deaths

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province identified 415 new COVID-19 cases and seven more pandemic-related deaths during her update on Thursday.

