Global News Morning Montreal
February 18 2021 9:36am
03:21

Buying Versus Owning

The March 1st deadline for tenants to renew their lease is fast approaching. Real estate broker Shanna Garneau gives Global’s Laura Casella five reasons why renters should stop paying their landlord’s mortgage.

