Andrea Horwath
February 17 2021 3:02pm
01:59

Doug Ford accused of directing ‘misogynistic’ remark at Andrea Horwath

During question period on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said listening to criticisms by Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was like hearing “nails on a chalkboard.”

