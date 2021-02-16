Indoor gatherings lead to highest COVID-19 transmission, pose too much of a risk right now: Hinshaw

Alberta does not plan on easing the ban on indoor gathering until Step 3 of its reopening plan because evidence shows those types of get-togethers have led to the highest rates of COVID-19 transmission, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Tuesday: “I believe this sacrifice has had the biggest impact on reducing spread in the province, relieving the pressure on the health-care system, and getting us to the point we are at today.”