Global News Morning Saskatoon
February 15 2021 8:59am
04:17

Pandemic’s impact on dating

Getting to know someone is taking a more virtual approach. Sociology associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan Dr. Sarah Knudson joins Global News Morning to discuss the rising trend of online dating.

