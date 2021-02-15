Global News Morning Montreal February 15 2021 8:30am 04:19 Women of influence recipient Dr. Lucy Gilbert Dr. Lucy Gilbert has been named to the Top Women of Influence for 2021. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the importance of early detection in cancer care for women. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641234/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641234/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?