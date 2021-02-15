Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 15 2021 8:30am
04:19

Women of influence recipient Dr. Lucy Gilbert

Dr. Lucy Gilbert has been named to the Top Women of Influence for 2021. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the importance of early detection in cancer care for women.

