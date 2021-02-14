Global News Morning BC February 14 2021 1:43pm 05:59 Popping in with Dana Gee: Feb 14 Dana Gee has a round-up of the latest entertainment news including Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine’s COVID-19 vaccine commercial and the fallout from the recent Britney Spears documentary. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640549/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640549/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?