Global News Morning BC
February 14 2021 1:43pm
05:59

Popping in with Dana Gee: Feb 14

Dana Gee has a round-up of the latest entertainment news including Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine’s COVID-19 vaccine commercial and the fallout from the recent Britney Spears documentary.

