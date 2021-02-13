Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 13 2021 10:09pm
01:58

Vancouver Island sees big snowfall

Victoria, Nanaimo, and the Malahat were walloped by the winter storm with nearly 20 centimetres of snow falling in some areas, and more expected through the Family Day weekend. Richard Zussman has more.

