Global News Hour at 6 BC February 13 2021 10:09pm 01:58 Vancouver Island sees big snowfall Victoria, Nanaimo, and the Malahat were walloped by the winter storm with nearly 20 centimetres of snow falling in some areas, and more expected through the Family Day weekend. Richard Zussman has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640160/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640160/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?