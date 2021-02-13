Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
February 13 2021 3:58pm
05:44

Red and rose sparkling wines

Gurvinder Bhatia talks about red and rose sparkling wines this Valentine’s weekend and explains why wine and chocolate may not actually pair well together.

