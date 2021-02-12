bc coronavirus February 12 2021 8:23pm 02:15 Coronavirus: Vernon retirement home concerned with when vaccinations will begin “We’ve been trying to get the vaccine here or even information about the vaccine since the beginning of January, when we heard it was going to be available.” Coronavirus: Vernon, B.C., retirement home unsure when COVID-19 vaccines are arriving <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7638975/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7638975/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?