Global News at Noon Edmonton February 12 2021 3:07pm 03:46 Edmonton afternoon weather forecast: Friday, February 12, 2021 Here’s Jesse Beyer’s Friday, February 12, 2021 Global News at Noon afternoon weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area. As bitter cold snap lifts next week, Edmonton to lift extreme weather response <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637890/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637890/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?