Acknowledge
February 12 2021 10:58am
06:40

What Indigenous leaders have to say about Surrey’s rejection of Indigenous land acknowledgment

Chief Judy Wilson of the BC Union of Indian Chiefs discusses Surrey City Council’s refusal to acknowledge Indigenous land.

