Canada
February 11 2021 8:03pm
02:42

Okanagan overdose numbers mirror B.C.’s record year

The B.C. Coroners Service has released its annual overdose report for 2020. Numbers says it’s the worst year for overdose deaths in B.C. in the history of the province.

