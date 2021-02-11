Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 11 2021 12:01pm
03:57

Canada extends cruise ship ban

The federal government’s ban on cruise ships has been extended by another year. Travel Consultant Claire Newell discusses the devastating impact on tourism.

