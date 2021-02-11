Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 11 2021 9:28am
03:55

Supporting immigrant entrepreneurs with their small business ventures

BridgeMTL is Quebec’s first business incubator dedicated to helping immigrants succeed in their startup ventures. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more.

