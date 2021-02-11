Politics February 11 2021 7:51am 06:46 Mayor Mike Savage previews his State of the Municipality Address We check in with Mayor Mike Savage ahead of his annual State of the Municipality address happening on Thursday to the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7634129/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7634129/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?