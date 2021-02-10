Menu

Sports
February 10 2021 3:09pm
‘It ended the right way’: Toronto mayor applauds end to lawsuit against Raptors president Masai Ujiri

Toronto Mayor John Tory responded Wednesday after it was announced that a U.S. Sheriff’s Deputy had dropped his lawsuit against Raptors president Masai Ujiri, saying “I think it ended the right way.” Tory called Ujiri a man “with the finest of characters” and a role model. The lawsuit stemmed from an altercation during the 2019 NBA Finals as Ujiri tried to access the court after the Raptors has won the championship.

