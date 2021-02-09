Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
February 9 2021 8:48am
01:29

A front yard skating rink is getting noticed and making people smile

One Châteauguay resident’s “rainbow rink” is getting a lot of attention. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more on this story.

Advertisement

Video Home