Global News at Noon Edmonton
February 8 2021 3:09pm
01:35

Edmonton Football Team calls on fans to vote on 7 possible names

The Edmonton Football Team has released a a shortlist of seven candidates for its new name and is now asking fans to weigh in. Morgan Black has the details on the noon news.

