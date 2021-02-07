Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 7 2021 8:07pm 01:49 Nearly all of Alberta under prolonged extreme cold warning The bitter cold is not expected to let up for some time, forcing people to stay indoors. Nicole Stillger with more on how some people are handling it. Nearly all of Alberta under ‘prolonged’ extreme cold warning expected to last into the week <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?