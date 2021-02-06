Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 6 2021 2:06pm
04:54

In elementary schools, the use of masks remains a personal choice

Elementary school teacher Jennifer Heighton responds to the province’s latest mask mandate and how she feels about elementary schools being left off the new guidelines.

