Global News Morning Saskatoon
February 5 2021 10:04am
03:50

Cooking a tasty snack for Sunday’s big game

All eyes Sunday night will be on football’s biggest stage as Kansas City and Tampa Bay face off. Ciara Yaschuk and Chris Carr cook up a tasty sausage snack from SaskMade Marketplace ahead of the big game.

