Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 4 2021 7:27pm
01:47

E-scooters could hit Saskatoon paths and sidewalks this spring or summer

If it rolls out in Saskatoon, which could be as early as this spring, 378 e-scooters would be in areas like downtown or along Broadway.

