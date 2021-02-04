Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
February 4 2021 8:51am
03:50

How AI is changing the way we shop

Making your store purchases without having to scan your items. Global’s Kim Sullivan learns more about one of the latest retail innovations.

Advertisement

Video Home