Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor John Tory ‘in full support’ of Ontario school reopening plan
Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday that he was “in full support” of the school reopening approach taken by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce, “including the approach taken with respect to City of Toronto schools in particular.” The Ontario government announced Wednesday that school boards in Toronto as well as Peel and York Regions, will reopen facilities for students on Feb. 16.