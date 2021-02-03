Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
February 3 2021 5:50pm
01:23

Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor John Tory ‘in full support’ of Ontario school reopening plan

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday that he was “in full support” of the school reopening approach taken by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce, “including the approach taken with respect to City of Toronto schools in particular.” The Ontario government announced Wednesday that school boards in Toronto as well as Peel and York Regions, will reopen facilities for students on Feb. 16.

Advertisement

Video Home